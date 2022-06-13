BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on Coventry Drive in January died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to coroner’s officials.

Antonia Valencia, 33, of Bakersfield, died at Kern Medical less than an hour after being shot on January 9 on the 3100 block of Coventry Drive, officials said.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect, Alberto Noriega, 24, of Bakersfield, on January 27.

Noriega is Hispanic, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo. He was released early for a prior offense under AB 109, according to police.

At the time of this story, the suspect was not in custody, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. He is considered armed and dangerous.