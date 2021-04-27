Jamie Osuna transferred to psychiatric program at Salinas Valley State Prison

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna has been transferred to the psychiatric inpatient program at Salinas Valley State Prison where he will undergo treatment in an attempt to restore him to competency.

Osuna, 33, was found incompetent earlier this year to stand trial on charges including murder in the death of his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison. Criminal proceedings against him have been suspended until he is restored to competency.

Prosecutor Louis Torch said Osuna did not appear via video for Monday’s hearing, where a Kings County judge confirmed Osuna had been transferred. The judge scheduled a hearing July 15 to review progress reports on Osuna’s first 90 days in the program.

Osuna has been diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2019, prosecutors charged Osuna in the killing of cellmate Luis Romero, 44. At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and murder of Bakersfield woman Yvette Pena.