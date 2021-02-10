Jamie Osuna ordered transferred to state hospital or CDCR-run facility for efforts to restore him to competency

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kings County judge on Wednesday ordered convicted murderer Jamie Osuna transferred to either a facility run by the California Department of State Hospitals or the Salinas Valley Prison Psychiatric Inpatient Program to receive treatment to restore him to competency.

Osuna last month was found incompetent to stand trial on charges including murder in the death of his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison. Criminal proceedings have been suspended until he is restored to competency.

Osuna has previously been convicted of murder in the death of a woman in Bakersfield and is serving life without parole.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Randy Edwards ordered whatever facility that ends up housing Osuna give him anti-psychotic medication involuntarily. At a prior hearing, a psychiatrist said Osuna refused to take his medications and no longer left his prison cell.

Osuna has been diagnosed with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Edwards set a hearing for June 22 to go over a report that will be issued after Osuna has spent 90 days at the new facility.

In determining Osuna was not competent, Edwards relied on reports from two psychiatrists who found Osuna did not understand the criminal proceedings against him and could not assist his legal team in the preparation of a defense.

Prosecutors are waiting until after a preliminary hearing — now put on hold indefinitely — to determine whether to seek the death penalty against Osuna, charged in 2019 with murder and other crimes in the killing of cellmate Luis Romero, 44. Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and killing of Yvette Pena at the time of Romero’s death.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to first-degree murder and other charges filed in Pena’s killing. Osuna in that case had faced the death penalty if convicted at trial, but Pena’s family, seeking closure, asked prosecutors to make him a plea offer.