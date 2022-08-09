BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that occurred last year has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison, according to court records.

James Randle, 19, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest last month to manslaughter and charges of attempted murder and two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, records show.

Police arrested Randle about a week after the Aug. 11, 2021, shooting on Tyree Toliver Street that killed Terry Laray Herron, 46, and wounded another man. Both men, struck while inside a vehicle, were East Side Crips members, reports say.