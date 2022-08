BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder was filed this week against a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman two years ago.

James Lee Glass is not currently listed in custody in connection with the death of Henryetta Snowden, found dead July 8, 2020, with injuries consistent with an assault at a home in the 1300 block of Chester Place, in Central Bakersfield.

Glass had been named a suspect and arrested in March. The charge was filed Wednesday.