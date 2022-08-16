James Glass is charged with murder and held without bail in the death of his mother.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says.

James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail.

According to a probable cause declaration, Glass’s mother, Henryetta Snowden, 68, was found dead with blunt force head trauma on July 8, 2020, at her home on Chester Place, in Central Bakersfield. Glass was at the home and told police he found the body and hadn’t touched it.

“James Glass was found to have the victim’s blood on his clothing and on a bloody baseball bat, which was believed to be the murder weapon,” according to the declaration. “James Glass’s DNA was also located on the baseball bat.”

Glass had first been named a suspect and arrested in March but was released as police continued their investigation. Prosecutors charged him last week.