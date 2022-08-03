Jagmeet Sandhu told police he comes from a traditional Punjabi family that didn't approve of him dating a non-Indian woman.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint while forcing her to take pills to induce a miscarriage has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Jagmeet Sandhu pleaded no contest Wednesday and five other charges — including murder — were dismissed, according to the records. Sentencing is set for Aug. 31.

During an interview with police, Sandhu said he comes from a traditional Punjabi family and the cultural differences between his and his ex’s families meant the relationship would never work. He said his family had expressed disappointment and was “very upset” with him impregnating the ex, according to court documents.

He never introduced the woman — described only as “non-Indian” — to his family during the 11 months they dated, reports say.

His ex told police she broke up with Sandhu three weeks before the Dec. 10, 2019, incident because he kept pressuring her to have an abortion. He never returned the key to her home and entered that night and forced her to swallow the pills, according to her statement in court documents.

The 12-weeks pregnant woman said he told her, “Take these pills or I’m going to kill you.”

She became ill afterward and Sandhu left, the woman told police. She went to a hospital where a doctor said the fetus died as a direct result of the pills.

Sandhu denied owning a gun or engaging in criminal activity.