Jagmeet Sandhu is handcuffed following his sentencing Wednesday in case alleging he forced his ex to have a miscarriage.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly three months pregnant, the woman had begun preparing a life plan for the fetus she carried, her excitement mounting as weeks passed and friends and family gave her maternity and baby clothing. She looked forward to meeting her child.

She never got the chance.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jagmeet Sandhu, destroyed her plans when he forced her to take pills to induce a miscarriage, according to a statement read in court and police reports filed in the case.

“I never even got the chance to listen to the heartbeat,” according to the statement the woman wrote and which was read Wednesday by a victim advocate.

Afterward, Judge Colette M. Humphrey sentenced Sandhu to a year in jail and three years’ probation. He also must complete 100 hours of community service and a one-year domestic violence program.

Earlier this month, Sandhu pleaded no contest to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed. He was represented by attorney H.A. Sala.

On Dec. 10, 2019, Sandhu entered the home of his ex and held a gun on her while forcing her to take pills to end the pregnancy, the woman told police. She said she had broken up with Sandhu three weeks earlier because he kept pressuring her to have an abortion.

During an interview with police, Sandhu said he comes from a traditional Punjabi family and the cultural differences between his and his ex’s families meant the relationship would never work. He said his family had expressed disappointment and was “very upset” that he impregnated the woman, who was described only as “non-Indian,” according to court documents.

In her statement, the woman said she continues to experience the pain and trauma Sandhu inflicted.

“What’s done is done,” she wrote,” and nothing will ever change or bring back what was taken from me.”