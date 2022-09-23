BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, police say both suspects walked up to the front order window, reached inside and pulled an iPad used as a register.

Police released surveillance images of both suspects Friday afternoon.

Dutch Bros burglary suspect on Sept. 14 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect in the Sept. 14 theft is described as a Hispanic male, between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The suspect has shoulder length brown hair, tattoos on both hands and was wearing a black shirt with “Death Row Records” in red writing, white shorts and black and white shoes.

Dutch Bros burglary suspect on Sept. 15 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect in the Sept. 15 theft is described as a white male, between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a blue LA Dodgers cap, a white T-shirt, light sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.