Investigators seeking murder charge against man who beat his 68-year-old roommate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are seeking a murder charge against a man they say beat his 68-year-old roommate unconscious.

The 68-year-old died two months after the assault.

Paul Lujan, 42, is currently charged with attempted murder and elder abuse in the May 9 assault of Lawrence Olivas. He remains in custody.

Olivas was found unresponsive by police called to the 2700 block of Dore Drive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

He died July 12.

Police said they’re working with the District Attorney’s office to amend Lujan’s charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.