BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for community help in identifying a person wanted for questioning regarding a structure fire in south Bakersfield.

BFD officials say the fire occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2 at approximately 10:12 p.m. in the 6700 block of Colony Street.

According to Bakersfield Fire Investigators, the individual is described as a White or Hispanic male who is approximately 30 years old. The individual was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jean and white colored shoes, and was last seen pushing a shopping cart north on Colony Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call fire investigators at 661-326-3699.