BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After telling police her ex had molested her teenage daughter, Wendy Howard said she wanted to handle the situation herself, an investigator said.

“I admonished her about what she said,” former Tehachapi police Sgt. Amelia Thompson testified, adding she warned Howard there were serious consequences for taking the law into your own hands. She also told Howard not to alert the ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, to the investigation.

Prosecutors say Howard ignored that advice and — when Pitts came by three days later — confronted and fatally shot him. Howard has said she fired in self-defense as Pitts tried to run her down on an ATV, but prosecutors say he wasn’t facing her when the shots were fired and posed no threat.

Howard is charged with first-degree murder in Pitts’ June 5, 2019, death and faces a life term in prison if convicted.

Thompson, who now works for a police agency in Idaho, testified via Zoom on Monday, the fifth day of trial.

She told the court she and two other officers arrived at Howard’s Tehachapi home on June 2, 2019, to a report of molestation. They took Howard and daughters Bayley and Miranda Frost to the police station for further questioning.

During the interviews, Thompson learned Bayley Frost alleged Pitts, her father, had been molesting her the past year, and Miranda Frost said Pitts had molested her years ago and she had reported it but no charges were filed.

Howard was frustrated, Thompson said, but didn’t raise her voice or otherwise show signs of anger like slamming her hand on the table. Thompson, a mother herself, said she could understand Howard being upset.

“I think that she was frustrated and that she was doubtful, she was not confident that the investigation into the matter would turn out the way anyone would want it to,” Thompson said.

Under questioning by defense lawyer Tony Lidgett, Thompson said Howard’s statement of wanting to hand the situation herself was not recorded. She also testified multiple officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel walked through the scene before it was taped off.

The prosecution has acknowledged Pitts did in fact sexually abuse underage girls, including his own daughter. A photo shown at trial depicts him touching Bayley Pitts inappropriately.

Three days after the interviews, Thompson returned to Howard’s home on Appaloosa Court. This time she put her in handcuffs and placed her in the back of her patrol vehicle as police tried to get Pitts, who was staggering around and bleeding, to remain still so they could help him.

Shot three times, Pitts was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

For more on Monday’s testimony, follow KGET’s live-tweeting of the proceedings under #WendyHoward.