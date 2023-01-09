BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been a week since two people were captured on a now viral video setting fire to a business on Niles Street.

Kern County Fire Department crews were called to the business at the corner of Niles Street and Camino Primavera at around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 2. Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

The owners of the business shared video captured from a surveillance camera showing two people pouring flammable liquid to the side of the building and setting it ablaze. The video also showed the suspects partially setting themselves on fire before running away.

The video of the suspects has since been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media.

A Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said Monday the investigation is ongoing and investigators are coordinating efforts with local law enforcement and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 1-877-FIRE-TIP.