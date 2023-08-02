BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified and apprehended an alleged murder suspect after a lengthy investigation dating back to February.

Darius Key, 40, was arrested by Bakersfield police on Aug. 1, officers said. Key had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody by the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Key was allegedly involved in the shooting that took the life of one man and critically injured the other on Feb. 11, 2023, police said. The shooting took place at the 300 block of Clifton Street in southeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.