BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested and 150,000 Fentanyl pills were seized in a narcotics investigation conducted by local law enforcement, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say a man, 30, was involved with several others in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of Fentanyl in Southern California.

Officials arrested the 30-year-old man on Laval Road in Arvin after an undercover operation. Law enforcement seized the large amount of Fentanyl pills concealed in the man’s vehicle, according to KCSO.