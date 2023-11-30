BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man suffering from multiple gun-shot wounds in Wasco Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to a report of a shooting and found a man with multiple gun-shot wounds in the 1200 block of Iris Street in Wasco around 9:16 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition, KCSO said.

The office did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.