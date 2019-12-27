Intoxicated Ridgecrest man led officers on 100 mph chase, police say

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A drunken man led officers on a high-speed chase during which he drove on the wrong side of the road with his headlights off, police said.

It began at about 11:30 p.m. when an officer saw a Dodge Charger traveling at more than 100 mph on North Norma Street, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit began where the Charger blew past stop signs and red lights while traveling on the wrong side of the roadway.

The chase ended two miles later at DJ’s Pub on Garnet Avenue, where Nicholas Jose Reyes, 24, got out of the Charger and tried to run from officers, according to police. He was taken into custody after kicking an officer in the chest.

Reyes, who is on active parole, was arrested on charges of evading arrest with disregard for the public, evading while driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting arrest using force, DUI and violating parole.