BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A spike in crime in Southern California is being linked to international burglary rings.

Investigators are calling it “crime tourism.” They say the criminals apply for visa’s online, then typically fly into Los Angeles and look for houses to target.

One homeowner in Ventura County says he came face to face with a burglar inside his home who had his hands full of electronics and jewelry.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has expressed strong support for AB 1599, a bill which would repeal the changes made by Proposition 47.

Passed by voters eight years ago, Prop 47, known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” reclassified a number of non-violent drug and theft-related offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

County supervisors say reducing the threshold for prosecuting violent crimes should be strongly considered as a tool to help deter crimes from happening in the first place.