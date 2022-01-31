Inmate who walked away from Bakersfield reentry program facility arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Michael Scallion, the inmate who walked away from a Bakersfield community reentry program over the weekend, was arrested Monday night, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials said they arrested Scallion, 34, just before 7 p.m. at an apartment complex. He was arrested without incident and taken to North Kern State Prison.

A photo captured by a 17 News photographer shows Scallion getting into a patrol vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Michael Scallion, 34 / Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation



CDCR said Scallion was discovered missing on Jan. 29. He left the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield.

Scallion was incarcerated in September 2021 to serve a two-year sentence for drug and firearm possession. He had been housed at the Male Community Reentry Program since December and was scheduled to be released in July, according to a CDCR statement.