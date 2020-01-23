Inmate who beat to death convicted child molester sentenced to 17 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco State Prison inmate who killed a convicted child molester was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison.

Andres Ayon, 21, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of 66-year-old Augustin Duran. Charges of murder and assault by a prisoner with force likely to produce great bodily injury were dismissed.

Ayon attacked Duran inside the prison in July 2018, ignoring officers’ commands to get on the ground. Guards used a pepper spray grenade to subdue him.

Duran was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day. He had been serving a term of 55 years to life for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Ayon was serving a six-year term for second-degree robbery and use of a deadly weapon.