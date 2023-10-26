UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) — Prison officials said an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility at North Kern State Prison was taken back into custody Thursday afternoon.

CDCR officials said Tony McDade recaptured in Bakersfield at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.

McDade was serving a nearly three-year sentence for second-degree burglary.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for Tony McDade who walked away from the North Kern State Prison in Delano Wednesday, according to CDCR officials.

McDade, 37, was reported missing after a routine security check around 10:15 a.m. prompting staff to begin a search and emergency count.

He is described as standing six-feet-tall and weighs 180 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He was transferred to North Kern State Prison on July 24 to serve a two-year, eight month sentence for two counts of second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information on McDade’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement or 9-1-1.