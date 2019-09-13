Inmate walks away from Mendocino County camp

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (KGET) — A minimum-security inmate walked away from the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp in Mendocino County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials say Jonathan Washington, 31, was discovered missing during a routine head count at 12:30 p.m. Friday. He was last seen at 8 a.m.

Washington is described as black, 6-foot-4, weighing 217 pounds, brown eyes, black hair in dreadlocks, goatee and mustache. He was last wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt and white tennis shoes.

Sentenced to three years and eight months for vandalism and corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition, Washington was received by CDCR from Kings County in December 2018.

Anyone who sees Washington is asked to call 911.