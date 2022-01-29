Inmate walks away from Bakersfield reentry program facility

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KGET) — State prison officials said an inmate, months away from being released, walked away Saturday from a Bakersfield community reentry program.

Authorities are looking for Michael Scallion, 34. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Scallion was discovered missing at 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 29. He left the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield.

Scallion is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a gray beanie, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Scallion or know where he might be is urged to call law enforcement or 911.

Scallion was incarcerated in September 2021 to serve a two-year sentence for drug and firearm possession. He had been housed at the Male Community Reentry Program since December and was scheduled to be released in July, according to a CDCR statement Saturday night.