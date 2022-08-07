BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said an inmate recently admitted to the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield has walked away from custody.

California prison officials discovered Andres Carrera, 28, was missing from the facility Sunday a little after 10:30 a.m. CDCR says local law enforcement have been notified and are searching for him.

Carrera is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 188 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

According to the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, Carrera was housed at the Male Community Reentry Program since Aug. 3 to serve two years and eight months for buying and receiving stolen construction equipment and possession of ammunition as a felon.

Carrera has been previously featured on Golden Empire’s Most Wanted. The U.S. Marshals office says Carrera is a member of the Arvina Poorside gang and was arrested in January.

Anyone with information on Carrera’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.