Inmate walks away from Bakersfield community reentry program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California prison officials said an inmate has walked away Sunday from a Bakersfield community reentry program.

Officials said 26-year-old Dylan Warren left the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Feb. 13. He was discovered missing just before 6:30 p.m.

Warren is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 209 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes with white soles and a gray beanie.

Officials said Warren was serving a sentence for burglary since 2019. He was housed at the reentry program facility since December 2021.

Warren is the second offender to have walked away from the reentry program this year. Michael Scallion left the facility on Jan. 29, but was captured a few days later at a Bakersfield apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts should call 911, officials said.