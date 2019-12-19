Inmate pleads no contest to manslaughter for beating child molester to death

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
gavel court ruling_1513953871744.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who beat to death a convicted child molester at Wasco State Prison pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of murder and assault by a prisoner with force likely to produce great bodily injury against Andres Ayon in exchange for his plea, court records show.

Ayon, 21, killed 66-year-old Augustin Duran in July of last year.

Guards subdued Ayon with a pepper spray grenade after he ignored commands to get on the ground and instead continued to beat Ayon, according to court filings.

Duran was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day. He had been serving a prison term of 55 years to life for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Ayon was serving a six-year term for second-degree robbery and use of a deadly weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News