Inmate pleads no contest to manslaughter for beating child molester to death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who beat to death a convicted child molester at Wasco State Prison pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of murder and assault by a prisoner with force likely to produce great bodily injury against Andres Ayon in exchange for his plea, court records show.

Ayon, 21, killed 66-year-old Augustin Duran in July of last year.

Guards subdued Ayon with a pepper spray grenade after he ignored commands to get on the ground and instead continued to beat Ayon, according to court filings.

Duran was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day. He had been serving a prison term of 55 years to life for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Ayon was serving a six-year term for second-degree robbery and use of a deadly weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.