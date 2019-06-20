Inmate injures four correctional officers at Corcoran prison, CDCR says

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate punched an officer in the head at Corcoran State Prison and injured three others who tried to restrain him, according to prison officials.

Tylo Felix, 31, approached an officer in a housing unit on Facility C Wednesday evening and punched him in the head, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He then fought other officers who used batons and other force to restrain and remove him from the area.

The officer who was punched lost consciousness and was taken to an outside hospital for treatment. The release says he has been released and is recovering at home from facial swelling, a cut to his nose and swelling of his shoulder.

Three other officers were injured during the incident and treated at outside hospitals for minor injuries including a swollen elbow, hand and wrist injuries and ankle swelling.

Felix received cuts to his face and was treated and released from an outside hospital, according to CDCR. He is being housed in a segregated unit while the incident is investigated.

Felix was brought to the prison from Contra Costa County on April 23, 2009, to serve a 19-year term for two counts of second-degree robbery and enhancements for using a firearm, CDCR says.