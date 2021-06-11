Inmate fatally stabbed at Kern Valley State Prison, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two inmates are accused of stabbing a third inmate to death at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano.

Marcos Lomeli, 37, and Alberto Mejia, 27, attacked 40-year-old Artemio Gomez on Friday morning with inmate-manufactured weapons, according to corrections officials. Gomez suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Officials said prison guards used chemical agents to stop the attack and recovered the stabbing weapons.

The sheriff’s office and the prison’s investigative unit are investigating the killing.

Gomez was serving 29 years and four months from Orange County for carjacking with the use of a firearm, robbery and unlawful sex with a minor, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said Lomeli was sentenced in 2013 to life without parole in Los Angeles County for convictions on first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping and intimidating a witness. He received another term of 14 years and eight months from Kern County for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner.

Mejia was received from Los Angeles County in 2015 to serve a term of life with the possibility of parole for two counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses, according to officials. He has received several other convictions while in prison, including for assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner.