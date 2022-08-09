BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to KCSO. When being taken out of the transport vehicle, Rosales escaped by “discharging” a powdery substance into the deputy’s eyes and ran away.

The deputy chased after Rosales, according to the sheriff’s office. During the foot chase, Rosales forced a woman out of her car on 28th street and drove away with the vehicle.

Rosales was being held on attempted murder and other related charges, including shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied car, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

The charges are linked to a case dating back to April 2021, according to court records.

Rosales remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.