BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials.

Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken to the prison’s triage area and pronounced deadly about 30 minutes later.

Victor Madero, photo courtesy CDCR

Officials have identified his assailants as Victor Madero, 45, Ricardo Nava, 35, and Edgar A. Castillo, 35. Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered, the release said.

Ricardo Nava, photo courtesy CDCR

Bachicha and the suspects were admitted to CDCR from Los Angeles County, officials said.

Madero was admitted in 2010, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder, among other offenses. Nava was admitted Aug. 4, 2011, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, and he picked up another conviction while in prison for manufacturing a deadly weapon, according to CDCR.

Edgar Castillo, photo courtesy CDCR

Castillo arrived in 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and robbery while armed with a gun, according to the release.

And Bachicha was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, officials said. He was a gang member.