BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide.

Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26.

Staff issued an emergency medical alert when they noticed visual injuries to Juan E. Mendoza. Medical staff and emergency services quickly responded and attempted life-saving measures on Juan E. Mendoza. He was taken to the institution’s treatment and triage area for medical treatment, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Staff removed Jorge L. Mendoza from the cell, and he has been rehoused at the institution’s Administrative Segregation Unit as officials investigate.

Juan E. Mendoza was admitted in February 2020 from San Bernardino County with a six-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and personal use of a dangerous weapon.

Jorge L. Mendoza was admitted from Monterey County in August 2018 with a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder with the use of a firearm by a second-striker.

Juan Mendoza / Photo: CDCR

Jorge Mendoza / Photo: CDCR

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the official cause of death.