BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of an inmate Monday at North Kern State Prison in Delano is being investigated as a homicide, prison officials said.

Ricardo Saldivar, 25, was found unresponsive at 2:08 p.m. in the cell he shared with Peter Valencia, 47, according to a release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Saldivar was rushed to the prison’s triage area and pronounced dead shortly afterward, officials said.

The Kern County coroner’s office will determine cause of death.

Saldivar was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and was received from Los Angeles County on June 22, according to CDCR.

Valenica is serving 18 years for attempted murder and was received from Los Angeles County on May 3, the release said.