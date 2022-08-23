BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found Daniel Olguin guilty of killing another inmate, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Olguin was housed with Eric Moreno at Kern Valley State Prison in 2018 for the sentencing of a murder conviction that occurred in San Bernadino County, according to the office.

The DA’s office said guards conducted a routine check on June 15, 2018 and that is when they found Moreno unresponsive with no pulse and his hands and feet tied together behind his back.

Moreno was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the DA’s office. A post-death examination confirmed Moreno was strangled to death.

Olguin’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21 and faces a potential sentence of life without the possibility of parole, according to the office.