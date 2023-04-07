BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An injured oil well worker who was staying at a halfway house due to a robbery conviction is now off parole and can recover at home, his attorney said Friday.

Leonardo Andrade suffered severe injuries after an explosion that occurred Dec. 2 as workers plugged an abandoned oil well at California Avenue and Easton Drive. At the time he was injured, Andrade was staying at a halfway house as part of a re-entry program available for eligible inmates with less than two years left on their sentence. He was convicted of robbery and other charges in 2017.

At several prior court hearings, Andrade sought to have the rest of his sentence terminated instead of returning to the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

But he has since served his full term and “the issue is now moot,” attorney David A. Torres said.