BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of Desiree Thompson, a woman who was originally reported missing in 2012, was located after informants provided information about who killed her and where her body was concealed, according to court documents.

Documents say informants told California City Police Department officers that Jose Lara, 60, had been talking about, in detail, how he killed a female with the same description as Thompson and buried her in the backyard of 20310 86th St. in California City, a residence Lara was renting at the time of the killing.

As a result of the information provided by the informants, CCPD served a search warrant at 20310 86th St. on March 26, according to the documents. During the search, police located human remains in the backyard and what appeared to be blood on a bedroom floor in the residence.

The informants say all information was told to them by Lara including how he killed Thompson, when and where he buried her body, the documents say.

On March 25, Lara was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to court records. Lara is being held on first-degree murder charges.

Lara is due back in court on Wednesday.