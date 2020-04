BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of an infant Monday evening is under investigation by homicide detectives, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched around 6 p.m. to a report of an infant not breathing at a residence in the 11800 block of Rosedale Highway, officials said. CPR was performed, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to look into what sheriff’s officials are calling a “suspicious death.”