Infant kidnapped by father safely retrieved by SWAT team: police

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — An armed man who authorities say kidnapped his 6-month-old daughter and holed up inside a residence managed to escape, but the infant was retrieved unharmed by a SWAT team.

The incident began around 11 a.m. when police received a report of a domestic dispute where Devin Holland, 31, kidnapped his daughter and was inside a residence in the 8400 block of Rea Avenue, according to California City police Lt. Jesse Hightower. Police arrived and a woman and four other children left the residence while Holland remained inside with the baby.

Police made multiple calls but Holland did not answer, Hightower said. Police called for assistance from the sheriff’s office, which sent its SWAT unit. The SWAT team safely retrieved the infant but didn’t find Holland.

The infant has been reunited with her mother. No one was injured, Hightower said.