BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested and another is at large after the armed carjacking of an industrial sprayer truck in the Lamont area, sheriff’s officials say.

A round was fired during the May 26 incident but no one was injured, officials said. The driver’s phone and debit card were stolen.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Maximo Portillo, 42, and deputies arrested him Tuesday in the area of Di Giorgio Road and Weedpatch Highway, according to a sheriff’s release. The other thief has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.