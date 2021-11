BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals office says they have arrested a man wanted for the murder of two men in northwest Indiana in Bakersfield.

Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals says Bakersfield Police’s Special Investigation Detail teamed up with local marshals to track down and arrest Jorge Garza, 24, on Wednesday.

Hammond police say Garza is suspected in the shooting deaths of two men on Oct. 7. Garza will be extradited to Indiana to face charges.