BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a burglary at a home last week in northwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the burglary happened on May 14 at a home in the 10600 block of Rose River Falls Avenue. The burglary happened between 1:40 a.m. and 3:21 a.m., according to police.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said the homeowner was at home at the time of the burglary and the suspect took several items.

The police department shared still images of a female suspect.

Photo of burglary suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The suspect is described as a female in her early 20s, with brown hair and face piercings. The suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeved zip up shirt and a black T-shirt with a multi-colored design and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.