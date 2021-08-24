Images released of vehicle used in Rosedale Highway robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police released images Tuesday of a vehicle involved in an Aug. 3 robbery on Rosedale Highway.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in the robbery that occurred in the 8700 block of Rosedale Highway. The vehicle is a silver and blue Toyota Rav4, missing its spare cover. It’s a model from between 2005 to 2012.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.