Images released of two men suspected of assaulting BPD officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have released images of two men suspected of assaulting an officer who was trying to arrest another person for reckless driving.

The incident occurred Sunday on Calloway Drive when officers were called out the parking lot of Studio Movie Grill where vehicles were engaged in “street racing activities,” police said.

One of the men was described as white or Hispanic, late teens, short build, short hair, tattoo on his right bicep and wearing a black and gray tank top. The other was described as Hispanic, in his early 20s, heavy build, glasses, beard, tattoo on his left wrist, wearing a gray baseball hat and a white shirt.

Anyone with information regarding these men is asked to call Detective C. Tsang at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.