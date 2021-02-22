Images appear to show gunman wanted in Whiskey Barrel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple pictures and video show the aftermath of a shooting at Whiskey Barrel that left a man hospitalized over the weekend in Bakersfield.

The daughter of the victim, Haylee Ferguson, sent the images to KGET-17, saying she took them after the man shot her father.

According to Bakersfield Police, the shooting happened early Sunday morning after a fight inside the bar had moved to the parking lot once the bar closed. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, and Ferguson says he is recovering. It’s still unclear what started the fight.

The gunman has not been identified publicly by the department. The man left in a white SUV according to police..

KGET-17 reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more information but have not received a response. Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.