BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s office investigators are asking for help identifying a person suspected of breaking into vehicles and vandalism in Oildale and Rosedale.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a suspect Monday. The pictured man is wanted for questioning about a theft of a vehicle on Dec. 16 and on Dec. 18 when the man allegedly tried to break into a vehicle at a gym on China Grade Loop and North Chester Avenue, according to a statement.

Officials believe the suspect committed numerous thefts in the Oildale and Rosedale areas.

The unidentified man is described as between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Photo provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.