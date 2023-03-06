BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s office investigators are asking for help identifying a person suspected of breaking into vehicles and vandalism in Oildale and Rosedale.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a suspect Monday. The pictured man is wanted for questioning about a theft of a vehicle on Dec. 16 and on Dec. 18 when the man allegedly tried to break into a vehicle at a gym on China Grade Loop and North Chester Avenue, according to a statement.
Officials believe the suspect committed numerous thefts in the Oildale and Rosedale areas.
The unidentified man is described as between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.