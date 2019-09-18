Composite image released of man police say sexually assaulted child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a composite image of a man investigators say grabbed and sexually assaulted an elementary school-aged girl who was walking home.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Hollyhock Lane, south of Ming Avenue and east of Ashe Road.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, 5-foot-6, 200 pounds, with a lazy right eye, beard and wore a black hat, dirty white longsleeve shirt, pajama-style pants and a key lanyard around his neck with a single key.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective G. Phippen at 326-3810 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.