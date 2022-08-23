Jeffrey Sullins is charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By their own admission, Jeffrey Sullins and Ashley Saffell fought regularly.

The Lake Isabella couple argued at least once every two weeks, Saffell told deputies. She said Sullins has an anger problem and sometimes punched walls. She listed him in her phone under the name “Jeffrey Dahmer.” Her two children by other men reported frequent fighting between the two.

Sullins was out of work and stayed home all day smoking marijuana and playing video games, he said according to court documents. He said he watched the children.

Then how did he not notice bruises covering the body of the 1-year-old girl he and Saffell had in common, investigators asked after the child died earlier this year. Why didn’t he take her to a hospital?

“I’m not the greatest parent,” Sullins said according to the documents. “I don’t know.”

Saffell, 27, and Sullins, 30, are charged with murder in the toddler’s death. Sullins is due back in court Wednesday, Saffell on Friday.

The couple was first arrested in January but released while detectives conducted further investigation. The child was reported dead the morning of Jan. 29 at a home on Bernie Drive, west of Lake Isabella Boulevard and north of Chain Avenue.

Detectives seized a pink stuffed unicorn and pink Minnie Mouse pillow with blood on them inside her crib, documents said. They also seized phones belonging to Saffell and Sullins and two glass bongs.

According to court documents, a pathologist who examined the girl found bruises “covering her entire body” in different stages of healing, injuries to her throat consistent with strangulation and severe head trauma causing bleeding to the brain.

Saffell told investigators she found the girl dead in the morning, a 32-inch flat-screen TV having fallen onto her as she slept in a crib.

The pathologist said that didn’t explain the extent and nature of the injuries the girl suffered.

Sullins said he left the morning of Jan. 29 to help his cousin with something and didn’t hear about the child’s death until later, according to the documents.

He said he wouldn’t hurt his daughter. Investigators noted he repeatedly referred to the child as “that girl.”

“I also noticed Sullins did not appear to be upset or emotional during my interview with him,” an investigator wrote.

Sullins said Saffell became pregnant when they first dated about two years ago. He told investigators he broke off the relationship after discovering she had cheated on him, but they reconnected in July 2021 and he moved in three months later.

There were rumors he wasn’t the father, Sullins told detectives, but he said he always considered the girl his daughter.

Sullins is held without bail and Saffell remains in custody on $1 million bail.