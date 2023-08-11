BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing police had murdered his friend, Robert Kovach sent a series of text messages to the friend’s son claiming to have gathered explosives and hundreds of pounds of black powder to blow up the Tehachapi Police Department, court documents say.

“If this doesn’t get resolved (finding his friend), I’m going to war,” Robert William Kovach said in a text message, according to court documents. “I’m thinking noon by today. It’s not a matter of following through, it’s going to happen”

Following Kovach’s Aug. 3 arrest, police found a “Vaseline-type substance” in a sandwich bag inside his vehicle identified as an explosive material commonly known as “poor man’s C4,” according to police reports.

At his home, police found homemade rockets and ignition fuses, the reports say. They also located an inert grenade that could “quite easily” be made operable, police said.

“There were several rocket-shaped items that could be completed bombs, disguised as rockets,” an investigator wrote. No completed bombs were found.

Kovach, 55, has pleaded not guilty to four felonies — including making and possessing a destructive device — and two misdemeanors. He’s being held without bail and is due back in court next week.

The grenade, two rifles, 144 rounds of ammunition, electronic devices and 16 grams of methamphetamine were seized, according to the documents.

Kovach told police he was only joking when he sent the threatening messages to his friend’s son. He claimed he thought the messages would scare the son into telling him where his friend was, according to the documents.

The friend had kicked an officer when arrested in a sexual assault investigation, police said. Kovach said he paid his bond and went to pick him up from jail but was told he had already been released. He told police he didn’t believe jail staff and thought his friend had been killed by police for resisting arrest.

“Kovach justified his conspiracy with the fact that he believed (the friend) had seriously injured an officer so his murder was revenge,” an investigator wrote. The officer was not seriously injured, the investigator added.

Kovach faced similar charges in 2021, but that case was dismissed after he met certain agreed-upon terms, according to the District Attorney’s office. He entered a plea, completed 50 hours of community service and committed no other law violations when charges were dismissed last August.

In that case, Kovach was accused of lighting the fuse to a pipe bomb after his wife refused to have sex with him. He put out the fuse, reports say, and his wife ran from their home. Assembled pipe bombs, black powder and other explosive materials were found in the house, the reports say.