BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three illegally-owned guns were seized after a gunfight at a southwest Bakersfield apartment complex, police said.

No gunshot victims were located after Monday evening’s shootout but officers found bullet casings of different calibers in the complex in the 500 block of Lansing Drive, south of Stockdale Avenue and west of South Real Road, police said. A preliminary investigation found there was an argument followed by an exchange of gunfire involving several people.

About 2 1/2 hours later, officers served a warrant in the 5100 block of Marsha Street and seized three guns, police said.

Kristi Williams, 23, and Alron Patterson, 22, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of prohibited weapons and offenses related to the shooting, police said.

