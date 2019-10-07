Illegal games, gun seized from casino on South Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anonymous complaints and the findings of a confidential informant led police to execute a warrant at a casino operating on South Union Avenue and seize two illegal gambling machines and a handgun.

Officers seized two “fish hunter” games and a loaded .357-caliber revolver from the casino at 2507 S. Chester Ave., according to a court document.

The fish hunter games, which involve shooting at brightly-colored fish and other undersea creatures to rack up points, are illegal because they involve chance — there’s no knowing whether points will be awarded on any given hit. Winning money depends entirely on luck.

