BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested after 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and 18 illegally-owned guns were seized from a southwest Bakersfield home has pleaded no contest to two charges, according to court records.

Fernando Moreno pleaded no contest to a felony charge of possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun and a misdemeanor charge of possessing more than 25 pounds of dangerous fireworks, records show. Eight other charges were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8.

Bakersfield firefighters said they seized the fireworks and guns June 10 in an operation conducted with several other agencies.

Two other men — Jose Luis Garcia and Jose Elorza — were arrested on suspicion of selling illegal fireworks.